Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $2,762,000.

Shares of HAUZ stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

