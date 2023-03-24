Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys 472 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.86. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.45 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

