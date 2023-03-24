Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,771 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

