Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $132.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

