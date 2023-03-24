Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,424 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $170.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

