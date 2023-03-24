Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,959 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.2% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $51,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

