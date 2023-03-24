Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Shares Up 14.4%

Shares of Live Current Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) shot up 14.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 18,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Live Current Media Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. The firm develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

