Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells C$1,405,449.80 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total value of C$1,405,449.80.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$115.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$117.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.09. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$105.57 and a 52-week high of C$126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.94.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

