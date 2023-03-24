Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells C$1,405,449.80 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total value of C$1,405,449.80.
Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$115.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$117.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.09. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$105.57 and a 52-week high of C$126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 28.17%.
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
