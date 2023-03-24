Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells C$591,725.00 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$591,725.00.
Loblaw Companies Price Performance
L opened at C$115.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$105.57 and a 52 week high of C$126.29.
Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
Featured Articles
