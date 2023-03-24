Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 74,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

LMT traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $469.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.19 and its 200-day moving average is $459.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

