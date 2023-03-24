Loopring Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001254 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $458.15 million and approximately $57.30 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.

LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

Loopring Token Trading

