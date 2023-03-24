Louis Salamone, Jr. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 505,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,946.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 2.4 %

BW stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 45,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,887. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BW. TheStreet lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

