Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.37

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 9467604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

