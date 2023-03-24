Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,666 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up 4.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.78% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,027,000.

FLTR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 374,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,824. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

