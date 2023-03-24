Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. 19,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,955. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

