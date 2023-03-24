Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.54. 751,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

