Madrona Financial Services LLC Invests $3.69 Million in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,089,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 438.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 53,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

