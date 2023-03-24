MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$24.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pi Financial upgraded MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$29.00 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

MAG stock opened at C$17.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

