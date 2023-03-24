Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Trading Down 3.6%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 277,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 331,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

