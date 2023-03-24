Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 660 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,552. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.52 and its 200-day moving average is $240.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

