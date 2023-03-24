Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In other Magontec news, insider Nicholas Andrews 666,164 shares of Magontec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magontec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of generic and specialist alloys in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes magnesium and titanium cathodic corrosion protection (CCP) products, such as HyTonic anodes, Correx impressed current systems, CorroScout measuring systems, and S-Patron intelligent measuring and control systems for use in water storage vessels.

