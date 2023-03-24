Maiar DEX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,268.03 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $32.43 million and approximately $48,268.03 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00029587 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00199027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,884.65 or 0.99958542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000976 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,428.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

