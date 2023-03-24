Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 310,516 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310,516 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 3.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.45% of Tractor Supply worth $112,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $228.90. The company had a trading volume of 353,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,664. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

