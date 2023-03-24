Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 88,806 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,806 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 4.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.31% of KLA worth $166,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $14.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.73. 460,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,319. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

