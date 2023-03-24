Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Lowered to $5.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.78.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 5.05.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

