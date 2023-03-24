Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 6,083,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 36,593,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Marathon Digital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 25,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
