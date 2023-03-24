MARBLEX (MBX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.91 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. MARBLEX has a market cap of $109.42 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00009025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00356777 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,218.56 or 0.25931796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010128 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,951,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,461,463 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,951,206.44 with 43,461,462.85362052 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.54732635 USD and is up 20.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,646,535.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

