Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $6,438,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.97. 82,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,295. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.