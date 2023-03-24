Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires Shares of 1,000 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.12. 3,992,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,433. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

