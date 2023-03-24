Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,715 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,791. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $237.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

