Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,973,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,470,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

