Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Takes $89,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $104.08. 212,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,793. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

