Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso Buys 10,000 Shares

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

MRE traded down C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.43 and a 12 month high of C$15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Martinrea International

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

