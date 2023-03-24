Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.09. The stock had a trading volume of 71,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,162. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.02.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

