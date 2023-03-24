Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 348.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 38,274 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,987,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

USRT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,392. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

