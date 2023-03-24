Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 21,688 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,688 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after buying an additional 217,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Price Performance

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

INTU stock opened at $432.49 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

