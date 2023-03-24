Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 21,688 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,688 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Trading Up 4.4 %

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

INTU stock opened at $432.49 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

