Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $391.85 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

