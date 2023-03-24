Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $13.77 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 313.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,396 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 74.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon
In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Exelon Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exelon Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.
Exelon Profile
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- Can Darden Restaurants Hit New Highs In 2023?
- These 3 Chip Stocks May Be Approaching A Buy Point Soon
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.