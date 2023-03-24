Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $13.77 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 313.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,396 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 74.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 55.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

