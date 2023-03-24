Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $11.65 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

