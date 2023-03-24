Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $15.30 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,301,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $269.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.23 and its 200-day moving average is $263.34. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

