Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $24.96 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 202,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,000. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $192.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.30. The stock has a market cap of $608.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

