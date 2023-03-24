Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $8.17 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.