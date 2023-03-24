Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $11.37 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $186.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

