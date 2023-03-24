Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 85,819 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 311.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,819 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

