Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 85,819 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 311.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,819 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.
Consolidated Edison Price Performance
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
