Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 315.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,336 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $18,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,334,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,409,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.56.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.