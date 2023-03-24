Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,431 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.44.

Adobe Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $369.00 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The stock has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

