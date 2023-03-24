Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.69. 1,043,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,059. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $334.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

