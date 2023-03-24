Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $95.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Match Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of MTCH opened at $39.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90. Match Group has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

