Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

ES stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

